1.45% Gain Drives National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 5.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.80B, closed the last trade at $53.11 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The NFG stock price is -40.5% off its 52-week high price of $74.62 and 7.95% above the 52-week low of $48.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 547.68K shares.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the NFG stock price touched $53.11 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, National Fuel Gas Company shares have moved -16.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) have changed 3.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.98.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National Fuel Gas Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.10%, compared to -4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.90% and -31.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $510.6 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $460.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $502.62 million and $435.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.60% for the current quarter and 5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 54.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.80%.

NFG Dividends

National Fuel Gas Company is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.98 at a share yield of 3.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.68% with a share float percentage of 77.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Fuel Gas Company having a total of 568 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 13.15 million shares worth more than $759.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $501.18 million and represent 9.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 4.2 million shares of worth $242.24 million while later fund manager owns 2.85 million shares of worth $163.18 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.