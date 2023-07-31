Will Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.88M, closed the last trade at $8.05 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 5.03% during that session. The GRPN stock price is -84.47% off its 52-week high price of $14.85 and 64.1% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Sporting 5.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the GRPN stock price touched $8.05 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Groupon Inc. shares have moved -6.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have changed 35.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.72, which means that the shares’ value could drop -70.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.73% from current levels.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Groupon Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.64%, compared to 20.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -322.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.90%.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.07% with a share float percentage of 72.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Groupon Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pale Fire Capital Se with over 6.72 million shares worth more than $28.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Pale Fire Capital Se held 21.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc., with the holding of over 2.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.53 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $6.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $3.72 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.