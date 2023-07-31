Why Should You Add Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) To Your Portfolio?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.55M, closed the recent trade at $1.64 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 10.07% during that session. The APLT stock price is -32.93% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 69.51% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Sporting 10.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the APLT stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 115.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed 25.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -753.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.9% from the levels at last check today.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.54% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.10% over the past 5 years.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.52% with a share float percentage of 82.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 4.78 million shares worth more than $7.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Knoll Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.74 million and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $4.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $2.62 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.