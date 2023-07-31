Why Should Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Be In Your Portfolio?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $19.05 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 3.42% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -39.84% off its 52-week high price of $26.64 and 70.92% above the 52-week low of $5.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.21.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 3.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the BHVN stock price touched $19.05 or saw a rise of 25.56%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Ltd. shares have moved 37.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed -22.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.24% from current levels.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biohaven Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.59%, compared to 11.30% for the industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.97% with a share float percentage of 118.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biohaven Ltd. having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stifel Financial Corporation with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $76.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Stifel Financial Corporation held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 5.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.85 million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $46.71 million while later fund manager owns 2.04 million shares of worth $31.15 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.