Why Buy Stock In Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)?

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 5.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -29.74% during that session. The UFAB stock price is -462.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.35 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Sporting -29.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the UFAB stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 52.94%. Year-to-date, Unique Fabricating Inc. shares have moved -55.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) have changed 9.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.91% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $30.07 million and $35.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.10% for the current quarter and -6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -15.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.32% with a share float percentage of 29.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unique Fabricating Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 100000.0 shares worth more than $24269.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. held 0.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 92500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22449.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 92500.0 shares of worth $22449.0 while later fund manager owns 27077.0 shares of worth $6571.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.