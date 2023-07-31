Why Acquire Shares Of View Inc. (VIEW)?

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.83M, closed the recent trade at $10.62 per share which meant it lost -$3.78 on the day or -26.25% during that session. The VIEW stock price is -1335.03% off its 52-week high price of $152.40 and 42.75% above the 52-week low of $6.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 168.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that View Inc. (VIEW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$10.8.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Sporting -26.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the VIEW stock price touched $10.62 or saw a rise of 42.44%. Year-to-date, View Inc. shares have moved -81.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) have changed 36.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $180.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $180.00 while the price target rests at a high of $180.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1594.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1594.92% from the levels at last check today.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that View Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.00%, compared to 36.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.90% and 25.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.32 million and $23.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.20% for the current quarter and 78.90% for the next.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.