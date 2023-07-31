Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Uber Technologies Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 17.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.33B, closed the last trade at $48.14 per share which meant it gained $1.53 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The UBER stock price is 0.1% off its 52-week high price of $48.09 and 54.01% above the 52-week low of $22.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 36 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $UBER CDR (CAD HEDGED).

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the UBER stock price touched $48.14 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc. shares have moved 94.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed 8.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.50 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.49% from current levels.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.15%, compared to 21.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 100.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.17%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.