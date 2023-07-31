Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Lower

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.57M, closed the recent trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The ELBM stock price is -210.34% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 42.76% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Sporting -1.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the ELBM stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 45.49%. Year-to-date, Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares have moved -12.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) have changed 43.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.58 while the price target rests at a high of $7.58. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -422.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -77.93% from the levels at last check today.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.55%, compared to 9.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.50% over the past 5 years.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.75% with a share float percentage of 10.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electra Battery Materials Corporation having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 3.18 million shares worth more than $6.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.