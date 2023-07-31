Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 16.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.94B, closed the last trade at $12.79 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 4.07% during that session. The WBD stock price is -38.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.65 and 31.04% above the 52-week low of $8.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.11 million shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Sporting 4.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the WBD stock price touched $12.79 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have moved 34.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) have changed 2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -252.17%, compared to -11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.60% and 97.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.00%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.46 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.82 billion and $10.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.40% for the current quarter and -1.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -348.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.50%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.