UTime Limited (UTME) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.65M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 16.22% during that session. The UTME stock price is -507.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Sporting 16.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the UTME stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, UTime Limited shares have moved -37.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) have changed -75.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 43280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.76% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.90% over the past 5 years.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.05% with a share float percentage of 2.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UTime Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 37760.0 shares worth more than $30774.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 26233.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21379.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.