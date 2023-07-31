U Power Limited (UCAR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.97M, closed the recent trade at $6.37 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The UCAR stock price is -1077.39% off its 52-week high price of $75.00 and 53.22% above the 52-week low of $2.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 million shares.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the UCAR stock price touched $6.37 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, U Power Limited shares have moved -85.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) have changed -11.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

U Power Limited (UCAR) estimates and forecasts

UCAR Dividends

U Power Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U Power Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cutler Group LP with over 14952.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cutler Group LP held 0.03% of shares outstanding.