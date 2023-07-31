Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.34M, closed the recent trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.24% during that session. The TMQ stock price is -57.41% off its 52-week high price of $0.85 and 12.96% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 198.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Sporting 2.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the TMQ stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Trilogy Metals Inc. shares have moved -1.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) have changed -8.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 88880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.74 while the price target rests at a high of $1.52. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -181.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.04% from the levels at last check today.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trilogy Metals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.55%, compared to 9.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.60% over the past 5 years.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 03 and October 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.01% with a share float percentage of 51.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trilogy Metals Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 14.33 million shares worth more than $7.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 9.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TSP Capital Management Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.