SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 7.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The SPCB stock price is -345.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 27.18% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the SPCB stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, SuperCom Ltd. shares have moved -42.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have changed 5.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 45070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -385.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -385.44% from the levels at last check today.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.51% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.22 million and $6.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.90% for the current quarter and -26.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.30% over the past 5 years.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.38% with a share float percentage of 2.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 17889.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17817.0 and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.