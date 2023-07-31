Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) Shares Are Down -57.31% So Far This Year

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.88M, closed the recent trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 22.22% during that session. The STKH stock price is -206.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 60.84% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 385.22K shares.

Sporting 22.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the STKH stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, Steakholder Foods Ltd. shares have moved 40.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) have changed 72.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 53770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -249.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -249.65% from the levels at last check today.

Figures show that Steakholder Foods Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.90%, compared to -8.90% for the industry.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 0.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Steakholder Foods Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.39 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 4440.0 shares of worth $6482.0 while later fund manager owns 236.0 shares of worth $344.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.