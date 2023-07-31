Shares Of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Inclined 15.87% In One Month

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.88% during that session. The DOYU stock price is -75.21% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 25.62% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 681.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Sporting 3.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the DOYU stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have moved -13.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have changed 15.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.33 while the price target rests at a high of $15.02. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1141.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -423.14% from the levels at last check today.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.89% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $185.84 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $186.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 86.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.31%.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.02% with a share float percentage of 20.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DouYu International Holdings Limited having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oasis Management Co Ltd. with over 12.87 million shares worth more than $15.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Oasis Management Co Ltd. held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 7.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.47 million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 2.04 million shares of worth $3.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $3.42 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.