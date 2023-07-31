Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Dropped -7.04% In One Month

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.12M, closed the recent trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The RENT stock price is -210.27% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 40.54% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 763.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $United Rentals, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green today, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the RENT stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Rent the Runway Inc. shares have moved -39.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) have changed -7.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -332.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.19% from the levels at last check today.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rent the Runway Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.94%, compared to -7.50% for the industry.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 10 and September 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.05% with a share float percentage of 84.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rent the Runway Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 8.18 million shares worth more than $23.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 12.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Divisar Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.09 million and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $4.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $6.23 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.