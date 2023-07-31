Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)’s -2.61% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.20M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.61% during that session. The NAK stock price is -9.68% off its 52-week high price of $0.34 and 35.48% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Sporting -2.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the NAK stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have moved 40.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) have changed 36.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 15.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.60% over the past 5 years.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.31% with a share float percentage of 11.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, Llc with over 32.07 million shares worth more than $7.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Kopernik Global Investors, Llc held 6.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 13.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.16 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 18.27 million shares of worth $4.02 million while later fund manager owns 12.61 million shares of worth $3.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.