Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV): What Are The Positives?

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The NBRV stock price is -507.91% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 12.23% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Sporting -2.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the NBRV stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 26.84%. Year-to-date, Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares have moved -26.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have changed -8.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 44590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 8.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -39.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 28.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.06% from the levels at last check today.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.27% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.57 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.10% over the past 5 years.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.78% with a share float percentage of 8.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabriva Therapeutics plc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Values First Advisors, Inc. with over 26682.0 shares worth more than $36823.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Values First Advisors, Inc. held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 23361.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32240.0 and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.