Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the recent trade at $6.00 per share. The LICY stock price is -35.83% off its 52-week high price of $8.15 and 28.33% above the 52-week low of $4.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the LICY stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have moved 26.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) have changed 7.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from the levels at last check today.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.99% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.97 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.59% with a share float percentage of 70.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Covalis Capital LLP with over 12.47 million shares worth more than $70.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Covalis Capital LLP held 7.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 7.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.97 million and represent 4.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $18.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $10.92 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.