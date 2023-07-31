Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Forecast To Gain 19.67% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 7.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.86B, closed the last trade at $4.86 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The KGC stock price is -14.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.57 and 36.42% above the 52-week low of $3.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the KGC stock price touched $4.86 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved 18.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed 5.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.98% from current levels.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.55%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $821.5 million and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.10% for the current quarter and -2.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.50% over the past 5 years.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.48% with a share float percentage of 67.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corporation having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 146.17 million shares worth more than $688.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 44.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.97 million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.99% shares in the company for having 73.57 million shares of worth $346.53 million while later fund manager owns 45.43 million shares of worth $213.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.70% of company’s outstanding stock.