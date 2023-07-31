Jumia Technologies AG. (JMIA) Is Up 5.69%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $429.63M, closed the last trade at $4.27 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 5.69% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -136.07% off its 52-week high price of $10.08 and 40.28% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 5.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JMIA stock price touched $4.27 or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies AG shares have moved 33.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have changed 24.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.36.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.17% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.00% for the current quarter and -4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.90% over the past 5 years.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.33% with a share float percentage of 18.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies AG having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 9.37 million shares worth more than $30.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.86 million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $30.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $1.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.