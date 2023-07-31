INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Slumps 21.94%, A Gain For Bears

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 6.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.86M, closed the last trade at $4.59 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 21.94% during that session. The INVO stock price is -618.95% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 46.41% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 74.82K shares.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Sporting 21.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the INVO stock price touched $4.59 or saw a rise of 36.25%. Year-to-date, INVO Bioscience Inc. shares have moved -45.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) have changed 6.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1207.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1207.19% from current levels.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that INVO Bioscience Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -788.89%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 243.10%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.40% over the past 5 years.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.68% with a share float percentage of 15.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with INVO Bioscience Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.