Investor Trust Slackened After Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Shares Gained By $0.01

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The DUO stock price is -2347.06% off its 52-week high price of $4.16 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Sporting 4.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the DUO stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 5.56%. Year-to-date, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares have moved -77.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) have changed -83.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 13680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.15 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.60% over the past 5 years.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 29 and September 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.