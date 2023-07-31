Hyzon Motors Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $437.99M, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 8.38% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -133.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.53 and 76.8% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting 8.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the HYZN stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved 25.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed 117.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -94.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 48.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.45% from current levels.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.30%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.85% with a share float percentage of 67.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Long Focus Capital Management, LLC with over 10.44 million shares worth more than $8.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Long Focus Capital Management, LLC held 4.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 6.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.38 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $3.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $2.57 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.