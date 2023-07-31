How Will New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Perform In Months To Come?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 16.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.39B, closed the last trade at $13.66 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 5.00% during that session. The NYCB stock price is -0.15% off its 52-week high price of $13.68 and 57.47% above the 52-week low of $5.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Sporting 5.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the NYCB stock price touched $13.66 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have moved 58.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have changed 22.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.79% from current levels.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.88%, compared to -15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.50% and 32.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 110.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $788.61 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $795.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $340.77 million and $379 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 131.40% for the current quarter and 109.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 5.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.30%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 4.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.86% with a share float percentage of 65.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. having a total of 633 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 83.53 million shares worth more than $755.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 67.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $607.4 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 21.19 million shares of worth $188.12 million while later fund manager owns 19.53 million shares of worth $167.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.