How Is Interactive Strength Inc.(NASDAQ: TRNR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.44M, closed the recent trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 23.44% during that session. The TRNR stock price is -258.65% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 19.41% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) trade information

Sporting 23.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the TRNR stock price touched $2.37 or saw a rise of 14.13%. Year-to-date, Interactive Strength Inc. shares have moved -64.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) have changed -8.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 91410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -406.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -406.33% from the levels at last check today.

Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) estimates and forecasts

TRNR Dividends

Interactive Strength Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.64% with a share float percentage of 54.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Interactive Strength Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Close Asset Management Ltd with over 33963.0 shares worth more than $94756.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Close Asset Management Ltd held 0.24% of shares outstanding.