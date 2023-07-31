How Is Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.01M, closed the recent trade at $1.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The FIXX stock price is -153.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the FIXX stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Homology Medicines Inc. shares have moved 3.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have changed 49.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -438.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.38% from the levels at last check today.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Homology Medicines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,911.11%, compared to 14.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 95.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.40%.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.33% with a share float percentage of 47.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Homology Medicines Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 5.65 million shares worth more than $5.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 9.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.67 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 1.4 million shares of worth $1.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $0.68 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.