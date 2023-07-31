HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Gains 9.10%, Causing Bears To Win

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92B, closed the recent trade at $14.99 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 9.10% during that session. The HPK stock price is -101.13% off its 52-week high price of $30.15 and 30.35% above the 52-week low of $10.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 479.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Sporting 9.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the HPK stock price touched $14.99 or saw a rise of 1.51%. Year-to-date, HighPeak Energy Inc. shares have moved -34.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) have changed 26.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -143.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.97% from the levels at last check today.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HighPeak Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.77%, compared to -28.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.80% and -27.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $258.04 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $302.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.74% with a share float percentage of 60.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HighPeak Energy Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC with over 7.31 million shares worth more than $168.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC held 6.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Syntal Capital Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.88 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $4.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $4.05 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.