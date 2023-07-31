Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Gained 17.20% In One Month

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 6.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.08B, closed the last trade at $38.16 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The HAL stock price is -13.78% off its 52-week high price of $43.42 and 38.94% above the 52-week low of $23.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Halliburton Company (HAL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the HAL stock price touched $38.16 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, Halliburton Company shares have moved -3.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) have changed 17.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.9% from current levels.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Halliburton Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.40%, compared to 27.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.30% and 9.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.86 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.34 billion and $5.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.70% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 6.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.37%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.64 at a share yield of 1.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.79% with a share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halliburton Company having a total of 1,314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 100.31 million shares worth more than $3.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 80.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.56 billion and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 29.14 million shares of worth $921.87 million while later fund manager owns 26.49 million shares of worth $959.66 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.