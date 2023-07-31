Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -10.27% during that session. The GBNH stock price is -1215.56% off its 52-week high price of $5.92 and 48.89% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 832.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information

Sporting -10.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the GBNH stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 46.64%. Year-to-date, Greenbrook TMS Inc. shares have moved -76.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have changed -30.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 39760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from the levels at last check today.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenbrook TMS Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.94%, compared to 8.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.50% over the past 5 years.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.41% with a share float percentage of 64.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenbrook TMS Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Madryn Asset Management, LP with over 6.36 million shares worth more than $6.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Madryn Asset Management, LP held 15.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Masters Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.24 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 16163.0 shares of worth $20527.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.