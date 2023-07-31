Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the recent trade at $7.72 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The GENI stock price is -4.92% off its 52-week high price of $8.10 and 68.65% above the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the GENI stock price touched $7.72 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Genius Sports Limited shares have moved 116.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have changed 31.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -55.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.23% from the levels at last check today.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Sports Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 20.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.43 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $71.12 million and $78.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.10% for the current quarter and 26.40% for the next.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.14% with a share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Sports Limited having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 18.56 million shares worth more than $143.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 9.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 10.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.85 million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 5.1 million shares of worth $39.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $19.97 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.