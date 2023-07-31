Does Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 18.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.03B, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -7.18% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 41.76% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Genmab A/S.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 4.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the GRAB stock price touched $3.76 or saw a rise of 0.27%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved 16.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed 15.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 91.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.21% from current levels.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.64%, compared to 19.80% for the industry.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.57% with a share float percentage of 74.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 709.27 million shares worth more than $2.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 18.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 313.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $942.55 million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 82.86 million shares of worth $249.41 million while later fund manager owns 58.92 million shares of worth $177.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.