CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Drops -6.09%, Marking Lose By Bears

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 14.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.19B, closed the last trade at $14.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -6.09% during that session. The CNHI stock price is -25.3% off its 52-week high price of $17.98 and 24.11% above the 52-week low of $10.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Sporting -6.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the CNHI stock price touched $14.35 or saw a rise of 8.83%. Year-to-date, CNH Industrial N.V. shares have moved -10.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) have changed 1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.78 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -116.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.93% from current levels.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNH Industrial N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.55%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.30% and -2.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.84 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.45 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.08 billion and $5.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.00% for the current quarter and 4.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 14.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.10%.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.82% with a share float percentage of 75.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial N.V. having a total of 688 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 95.02 million shares worth more than $1.45 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Harris Associates L.P. held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 40.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $618.82 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 26.95 million shares of worth $432.85 million while later fund manager owns 22.53 million shares of worth $361.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.