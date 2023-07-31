China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Shares Have Inclined 77.00% Year To Date

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.92M, closed the recent trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 9.26% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -6.21% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 71.75% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting 9.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the CLEU stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved 77.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed 60.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 97590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 114.81% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.62% with a share float percentage of 7.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48266.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29215.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.