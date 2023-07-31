CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Shares Gain $2.56 After Investor Confidence Raised

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.94B, closed the recent trade at $55.47 per share which meant it gained $2.56 on the day or 4.84% during that session. The CAVA stock price is 1.1% off its 52-week high price of $54.86 and 34.29% above the 52-week low of $36.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Sporting 4.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the CAVA stock price touched $55.47 or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, CAVA Group Inc. shares have moved 26.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) have changed 27.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.86, which means that the shares’ value could drop -20.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 9.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.28% from the levels at last check today.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $163.21 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $168.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

CAVA Dividends

CAVA Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.60% with a share float percentage of 15.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CAVA Group Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.