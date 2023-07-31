Can ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.59M, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.11% during that session. The RETO stock price is -484.07% off its 52-week high price of $13.20 and 55.75% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 508.84K shares.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting 7.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the RETO stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 3.0%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares have moved -44.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed 115.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 19070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.59% with a share float percentage of 3.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 21510.0 shares worth more than $81781.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 2242.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8524.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.