BRF S.A. (BRFS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 8.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.04B, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.49% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -73.1% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 46.7% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.64 million shares.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Sporting 6.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the BRFS stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 1.25%. Year-to-date, BRF S.A. shares have moved 24.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have changed 12.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRF S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 350.00%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.72 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.45% with a share float percentage of 5.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with over 15.65 million shares worth more than $29.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC held 1.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 9.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.48 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 8.67 million shares of worth $10.23 million while later fund manager owns 6.85 million shares of worth $12.47 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.