Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) swung 7.01%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $758.10M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 7.01% during that session. The CCO stock price is -27.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 43.45% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Sporting 7.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the CCO stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares have moved 60.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have changed 20.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.72.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.08%, compared to 21.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.10% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $636.97 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $624.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $643.38 million and $600.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.00% for the current quarter and 4.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 78.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.55% with a share float percentage of 104.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 104.87 million shares worth more than $125.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 21.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ares Management LLC, with the holding of over 55.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.99 million and represent 11.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.65% shares in the company for having 50.86 million shares of worth $53.41 million while later fund manager owns 11.06 million shares of worth $11.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.