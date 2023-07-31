Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Forecast To Gain 100.0% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.36M, closed the recent trade at $0.08 per share which meant it -0.97% during that session. The ASTI stock price is -22412.5% off its 52-week high price of $18.01 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the ASTI stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 10.11%. Year-to-date, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. shares have moved -95.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) have changed -40.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.75% over the past 6 months.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.80% with a share float percentage of 2.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $64639.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 49608.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18354.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 28587.0 shares of worth $14039.0 while later fund manager owns 22041.0 shares of worth $10824.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.