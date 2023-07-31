Analysts Are Recommending First Horizon Corporation (FHN) As A Buy Candidate

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 6.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.52B, closed the last trade at $13.77 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.38% during that session. The FHN stock price is -80.97% off its 52-week high price of $24.92 and 34.71% above the 52-week low of $8.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Sporting 2.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the FHN stock price touched $13.77 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, First Horizon Corporation shares have moved -43.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have changed 23.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.50 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.96% from current levels.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Horizon Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.31%, compared to -7.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -12.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 4.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.03% with a share float percentage of 78.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon Corporation having a total of 776 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 74.68 million shares worth more than $1.33 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 55.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $977.95 million and represent 10.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 16.71 million shares of worth $413.93 million while later fund manager owns 16.29 million shares of worth $399.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.