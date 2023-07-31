An Analysis Of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Stock

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -8.34% during that session. The GMBL stock price is -16724.39% off its 52-week high price of $68.98 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.92.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Sporting -8.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the GMBL stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 27.86%. Year-to-date, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares have moved -94.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have changed -66.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.34% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.97 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.71 million and $11.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -74.60% for the current quarter and 16.40% for the next.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 11 and October 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esports Entertainment Group Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 36116.0 shares worth more than $15345.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21756.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9244.0 and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 1108.0 shares of worth $470.0 while later fund manager owns 345.0 shares of worth $146.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.