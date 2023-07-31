AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) has seen 13.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The APE stock price is -483.33% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 63.89% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.41 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the APE stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 27.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) have changed 4.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.22% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.56% over the past 6 months.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.36% with a share float percentage of 16.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jet Capital Investors L P with over 1.9 million shares worth more than $2.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Jet Capital Investors L P held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.05% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.75% of company’s outstanding stock.