AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 24.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.35B, closed the last trade at $4.64 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The AMC stock price is -264.01% off its 52-week high price of $16.89 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $3.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.90. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the AMC stock price touched $4.64 or saw a rise of 25.52%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 14.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed 5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 148.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.27, which means that the shares’ value could drop -104.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 3.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 89.22% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.22%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.18% with a share float percentage of 26.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 51.02 million shares worth more than $255.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.51 million and represent 3.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 16.17 million shares of worth $65.81 million while later fund manager owns 13.7 million shares of worth $55.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.