Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) has a beta value of -0.67 and has seen 11.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47M, closed the recent trade at $2.84 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 8.02% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -115252.11% off its 52-week high price of $3276.00 and 11.97% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 386.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting 8.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the ALLR stock price touched $2.84 or saw a rise of 17.68%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -99.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -61.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 63000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -181.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -181.69% from the levels at last check today.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -99.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.37%, compared to 11.30% for the industry.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.