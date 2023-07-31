A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is New Relic Inc. (NEWR)

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 5.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.81B, closed the recent trade at $83.90 per share which meant it gained $9.85 on the day or 13.30% during that session. The NEWR stock price is -2.5% off its 52-week high price of $86.00 and 40.12% above the 52-week low of $50.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 829.41K shares.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

Sporting 13.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/28/23 when the NEWR stock price touched $83.90 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, New Relic Inc. shares have moved 48.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have changed 29.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Relic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.32%, compared to 18.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 31.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 68.64%.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.62% with a share float percentage of 95.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Relic Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.79 million shares worth more than $435.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HMI Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.89 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 2.11 million shares of worth $128.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $94.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.