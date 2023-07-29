Year-To-Date, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Price Has Increase 22.45%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s traded shares were 5.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $122.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.63% or $7.63. The 52-week high for the DLR share is $138.09, that puts it down -12.47 from that peak though still a striking 30.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.76. The company’s market capitalization is $35.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. DLR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) trade information

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) registered a 6.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.63% in intraday trading to $122.78 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.19%, and it has moved by 12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.98%. The short interest in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is 18.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $119.39, which implies a decrease of -2.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $144.00 respectively. As a result, DLR is trading at a discount of -17.28% off the target high and 34.84% off the low.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Realty Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) shares have gone up 12.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.75% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.70% this quarter and then jump 1,450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.43 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.19 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.90% and then jump by 16.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.70%. While earnings are projected to return -80.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.31% per annum.

DLR Dividends

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 4.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s Major holders

Digital Realty Trust Inc. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.97%, with the float percentage being 102.09%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,344 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 46.95 million shares (or 15.79% of all shares), a total value of $4.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.03 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 12.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.4 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.74 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $876.04 million.