What Will ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Be Like After It Drops -209.92% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.44% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the ASPI share is $3.75, that puts it down -209.92 from that peak though still a striking 76.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $43.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 464.02K shares over the past three months.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) registered a 34.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.44% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 75.36%, and it has moved by 150.05% in 30 days. The short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) is 60780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 59.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ASPI is trading at a discount of -147.93% off the target high and -147.93% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -121.90% in 2023.

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

ASP Isotopes Inc. insiders own 45.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.69%, with the float percentage being 15.85%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28654.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $34671.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd owns about 1368.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1655.0 market value.