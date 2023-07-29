What To Expect As Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Delivers An 338.57% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares were 2.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $334.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.19% or $7.16. The 52-week high for the SMCI share is $336.64, that puts it down -0.64 from that peak though still a striking 84.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.26. The company’s market capitalization is $17.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SMCI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.14.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) registered a 2.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.19% in intraday trading to $334.50 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.34%, and it has moved by 41.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 551.03%. The short interest in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 4.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $287.63, which implies a decrease of -16.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $401.00 respectively. As a result, SMCI is trading at a discount of -19.88% off the target high and 80.57% off the low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Super Micro Computer Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares have gone up 338.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.76% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.80% this quarter and then drop -13.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.08 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.64 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.40% and then jump by 22.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.70%. While earnings are projected to return 154.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Super Micro Computer Inc. insiders own 13.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.25%, with the float percentage being 93.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 501 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 10.23% of all shares), a total value of $572.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $544.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $112.26 million.