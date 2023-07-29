What Should You Do With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares were 15.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. The 52-week high for the IDEX share is $0.75, that puts it down -837.5 from that peak though still a striking 75.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $69.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 90.59 million shares over the past three months.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IDEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) registered a 2.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.70% in intraday trading to $0.08 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by 4.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.39%. The short interest in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 74.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, IDEX is trading at a discount of -1150.0% off the target high and -1150.0% off the low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 292.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.7 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 232.80% and then jump by 755.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.30%. While earnings are projected to return 11.10% in 2023.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc. insiders own 9.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.51%, with the float percentage being 2.77%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.59 million shares (or 1.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 7.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.