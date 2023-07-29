What Should You Do With Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares were 2.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the COTY share is $13.46, that puts it down -12.35 from that peak though still a striking 48.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.19. The company’s market capitalization is $10.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.07 million shares over the past three months.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Coty Inc. (COTY) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $11.98 this Friday, 07/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by -1.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.38%. The short interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 21.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares have gone up 20.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.86% against -10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.17 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then jump by 9.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 130.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.10% per annum.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Coty Inc. insiders own 59.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.93%, with the float percentage being 91.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 431 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 48.99 million shares (or 5.74% of all shares), a total value of $586.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $435.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coty Inc. (COTY) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 11.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.36 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $124.1 million.